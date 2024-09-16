Home

The case has been registered under sections 318/61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Special Cell, Lodhi Colony, Delhi.

Delhi Police registers case against scammers duping investors of Rs 53 lakhs (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered a case against unknown scammers, who created a fake trading app masquerading as HDFC Securities, duping investors of Rs 53,45,000. According to the FIR filed by Rakesh Kumar, the scammers asked customers to deposit funds into various accounts for international trading, showcasing dummy profits and encouraging them to apply for IPOs. When customers tried to withdraw their funds, the scammers demanded additional payments. The case has been registered under sections 318/61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Special Cell, Lodhi Colony, Delhi.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested four people from Pallipattu, Tamil Nadu, in a case related to cyber fraud of Rs 2.6 crore by a fraudster posing as a CBI officer. The accused were identified as Tamilarasan Kuppan (29), Prakash (26), Aravindan I (23) and Ajith (28) and the arrest was made on September 13. According to ED, all four accused were involved in incorporation of shell companies and opening of bank accounts, through which Proceeds of Crime (PoC) generated from cyber scam were laundered.

The Special Court, Bengaluru, has granted ED custody of four days to these 4 accused persons. Further, ED has frozen PoC of Rs 2.8 crore in the bank account of a shell company, Cyberforest Technology Private Limited. ED initiated an investigation on the basis of several FIRs registered by various state police all over the country, including FIR No. 330 dated September 3, registered by the Special Offences and Cyber Crime Police, Jaipur.

The victim in the FIR No. 330 received a call from a mobile number wherein a person was claiming to be calling from Bombay Custom Office. During the call, it was communicated to the victim that illegal goods were being sent abroad under the victim’s name. Then the victim was instructed to make a ‘fund legalisation’ payment as a security to ensure that no money had been illegally earned by the victim. A total amount of Rs. 2.16 crore (approx.) was asked to be transferred by the fraudsters in three separate installments into three different accounts provided by the caller, under the guise of ‘fund legalisation’.











