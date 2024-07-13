Home

Delhi Police Registers FIR Against Social Media User For ‘Lewd’ Remark On Captain Anshuman Singh’s Widow

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took a suo motu cognisance and filed a complaint before Delhi Police regarding the matter.

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and President AWWA Sunita Dwivedi interact with Late Captain Anshuman Singh’s wife Veer Nari Smriti during the Defence Investiture Ceremony-2024 (Phase-1)

New Delhi: In a major step against the alleged lewd remark made on the widow of Kirti Chakra Captain Anshuman Singh, the Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) cell has registered an FIR officials said on Saturday. Earlier on Monday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took a suo motu cognisance and filed a complaint before Delhi Police regarding the matter.

According to a police officer, the FIR has been registered at the IFSO unit under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita act and Information Technology (IT) Act.

The social media platform has also been contacted to provide details about the handle that allegedly passed the lewd comment, he said.

“The man’s comment contravenes Section 79 of the BNS, 2023, and Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000. NCW condemns this behaviour and urges immediate action,” it said on X (formerly Twitter).

In a letter issued on Monday, the NCW referenced specific legal provisions that the comment violates, including Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which penalises acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, and Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000, which deals with the punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

The commission also demanded a fair and timely investigation into the matter and requested a detailed action taken report (ATR) within three days.

