Delhi Police Will Interrogate My Ill Parents, says Arvind Kejriwal

Home

News

Delhi Police Will Interrogate My Ill Parents Tomorrow, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

“Tomorrow, Delhi Police will come to interrogate my old and ill parents,” Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on X

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Swati Maliwal has alleged she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on X stated that the police will interrogate his “ill” parents on Thursday. “Tomorrow, Delhi Police will come to interrogate my old and ill parents,” he said in a post on X. Even tough Arvind Kejriwal did not specify the reason for Police visit, it is suspected to be in connection with the Swati Maliwal assault case.

कल दिल्ली पुलिस मेरे बूढ़े और बीमार माता पिता से पूछताछ करने आएगी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 22, 2024

Swati Maliwal Assault Case

Former Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has alleged she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of Arvind Kejriwal, at the Chief Minister’s official residence on the morning of May 13.

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Kumar, an aide of Kejriwal, after Maliwal accused him of assaulting her on May 13 at the Delhi Chief Minister’s official residence.

Following Maliwal’s allegations, a case was filed against Kumar and he was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 18.

Earlier, on May 14, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that the incident with Maliwal was “highly condemnable” and claimed that Kumar had “misbehaved” with her.

Days later, Atishi, in a press conference, termed the case a “BJP conspiracy” to frame Kejriwal and called Maliwal its “face.”







