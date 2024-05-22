NationalPolitics

Delhi Police Will Interrogate My Ill Parents, says Arvind Kejriwal

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
0 2 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Delhi Police Will Interrogate My Ill Parents Tomorrow, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

“Tomorrow, Delhi Police will come to interrogate my old and ill parents,” Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on X

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Swati Maliwal has alleged she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on X stated that the police will interrogate his “ill” parents on Thursday. “Tomorrow, Delhi Police will come to interrogate my old and ill parents,” he said in a post on X. Even tough Arvind Kejriwal did not specify the reason for Police visit, it is suspected to be in connection with the Swati Maliwal assault case. 

Swati Maliwal Assault Case

Former Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has alleged she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of Arvind Kejriwal, at the Chief Minister’s official residence on the morning of May 13.

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Kumar, an aide of Kejriwal, after Maliwal accused him of assaulting her on May 13 at the Delhi Chief Minister’s official residence.

Following Maliwal’s allegations, a case was filed against Kumar and he was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 18.

Earlier, on May 14, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that the incident with Maliwal was “highly condemnable” and claimed that Kumar had “misbehaved” with her.

Days later, Atishi, in a press conference, termed the case a “BJP conspiracy” to frame Kejriwal and called Maliwal its “face.”






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

whpjewellers.com Secures $10 Million Investment to Transform India’s Online Jewellery Shopping Landscape

6 hours ago

Bandhan Life Insurance Products Now Available on Bajaj Markets

6 hours ago

Election Commission Issues Stern Directive To BJP And Congress, Asks Them To Maintain Decorum

6 hours ago

Truecaller and Microsoft Come Together to Innovate on The Next Frontier of AI Voice Technologies

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow