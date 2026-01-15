#WATCH | Delhi: A thick layer of fog engulfs the national capital. Visuals from Moti Bagh. pic.twitter.com/Db74gScuYO — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

Delhi and adjoining the National Capital Region (NCR) continue to grapple with the intense winter as bone-chilling cold wave conditions and dense fog disrupt the daily life of people across North India. Overall air quality of the capital city plunged to ‘very poor’ on Thursday as AQI was recorded at 356 at 6.05 am, as per the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) SAMEER app. On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded an overall AQI of 358. Out of over 30 monitoring stations, most of them recorded AQI levels between 301 and 400. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert for dense fog for today, forecasting that the minimum temperature is expected to dip as low as 3 degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is set to persist in North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.