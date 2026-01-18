#WATCH | Delhi: A thick layer of smog engulfs the national capital. Visuals from around the Akshardham area pic.twitter.com/0aqFCb0aAS — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2026

Residents of Delhi woke up to another chilly morning on Sunday amid alarming air quality levels. A thick layer of hazardous smog enveloped the capital city and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR). The air quality of the capital city continued to deteriorate sharply as the 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 437 at 6:30 am (severe category), according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. Most of the monitoring stations installed across Delhi reported AQI levels above 450, categorizing it as ‘severe+’. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature of the national capital is expected to hover between 21 to 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius.The air quality of Delhi deteriorated further on Sunday as several monitoring stations reported AQI levels above 450. Areas that recorded hazardous air quality levels are – Bawana, Ashok Vihar, and Anand Vihar, Patparganj, North Campus, Nehru Nagar, Mundka, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Dwarka Sector 8, Wazirpur, Sonia Vihar, Rohini, RK Puram, Punjabi Bagh, Chandni Chowk, and Burari Crossing. The effects of hazardous air, dense fog and a cold wave condition have heightened health risks for people, specially for children, elderly and people with respiratory problems.The capital city recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 3.2 notches below the season’s average. IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog and cloudy skies for today. Minimum overall temperatures are expected to hover between 5–7 degrees Celsius. According to Skymet Weather, minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually from January 17 to 20.Another cold spell is expected between January 23 and 26, when mercury is expected to dip again. Dense fog and cold wave conditions persist in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana. The nighttime temperatures recorded three to six degrees below normal over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Delhi. The minimum temperatures plunged to Sub-zero in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh. The lowest nighttime temperature over the plains was recorded at Haryana’s Narnaul.According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh. Uttarakhand is also expected to witness rainfall and snowfall. IMD has also warned that states like – Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, western Uttar Pradesh may receive light showers in the coming days.