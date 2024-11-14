Home

News

Delhi Pollution: GRAP III measures to be implemented from tomorrow as AQI remains in ‘severe’ category | What’s Open, What’s closed

Rai said contributions from surrounding areas play a significant role in Delhi’s pollution levels, with 30 per cent of the pollution originating from local sources and 34 per cent coming from the national capital region.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The Delhi government will ensure strict enforcement of pollution control measures under the Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3 to combat deteriorating air quality in the city. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Thursday morning was in the ‘severe’ category with a reading of 428 at 9 am. The AQI on Wednesday was reported as the worst in the country, plunging into the ‘severe’ category for the first time this season.

Constructions have been banned, schools suspended for up to Class 5.

Earlier today, Rai attributed the worsening conditions to a combination of calm winds and a drop in temperature. He also said that GRAP III would not be imposed yet as the situation is expected to improve from tomorrow.

However, due to the current situation, GRAP III was imposed.

Citing studies, Rai said contributions from surrounding areas play a significant role in Delhi’s pollution levels, with 30 per cent of the pollution originating from local sources and 34 per cent coming from the national capital region.

“We will strengthen all ongoing campaigns and actions to mitigate pollution,” Rai stated.

He also mentioned that the government would review all current action plans and campaigns and enhance enforcement efforts to prevent pollution levels from reaching emergency thresholds.











