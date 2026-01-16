Under GRAP-III: What’s Banned?

GRAP-III: Vehicular Restrictions

Delhi Weather

Residents of Delhi and adjoining NCR woke up to a bone-chilling cold wave and dense fog that enveloped several parts of North India on Friday. The overall air quality of the national capital crossed the 350 mark, entering the ‘severe’ category. Citing the seriousness of the situation, the Commission for Air Quality Management has imposed Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi-NCR. CAQM has taken the decision to reimpose Stage-III restrictions as the overall air quality of the capital city crossed the 350 mark, entering the ‘severe’ category.Under the Grap III restrictions, a ban has been imposed on non-essential construction and demolition activities including welding, painting, plastering, earthwork, piling, open trenching and tile or flooring work. Operations of mining activities, stone crushers, ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants and brick kilns have also been restricted.BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are banned under the Grap-III restrictions. Non-essential diesel-powered medium goods vehicles, inter-state diesel buses (non CNG), electric or BS-VI standards are also banned. The authorities have instructed officials to shut industries using unapproved fuels under the curbs.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert and warning of cold wave conditions at isolated locations. Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday morning, with high pollution levels and dense fog. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 348 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature of the capital city is expected to hover between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius. By Sunday, the minimum temperature is likely to increase further between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, severe cold wave conditions persist in parts of North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.