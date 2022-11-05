Saturday, November 5, 2022
Delhi Pollution Live Updates: BS-III, BS-IV Vehicles Banned, Violation To Attract Rs 20,000 Fine

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi government has decided to implement the anti-pollution curbs recommended by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), including a ban on non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles. Diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles registered in Delhi will not be allowed to ply in Delhi except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

Violation of the Delhi government’s ban on plying of certain vehicles owing to the rise in pollution will attract a penalty of Rs 20,000.

However, all CNG and electric trucks would be allowed to enter Delhi, according to an order by the Transport Department.

Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on Delhi-NCR air pollution and more.



