Monday, November 7, 2022
National

Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Kejriwal Govt To Chair High-Level Meet Today On Lifting Curbs As AQI Improves Slightly

Delhi-NCR Pollution Updates: Delhi government will hold a meeting to discuss the possibilities of lifting curbs as the AQI in the city improved from ”severe” to ”very poor” category. The Centre yesterday lifted the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 measures imposed in the capital city following a dip in the pollution levels. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a high-level meeting to discuss the new directions by the Centre’s air quality panel about revoking curbs imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan.

A decision on opening primary schools in Delhi and revoking work from home for 50% of government staff is likely to be taken in this meeting. The Centre’s air quality panel Sunday directed authorities to lift the ban on plying of non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR and entry of trucks into the capital imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan. The restrictions were imposed three days ago.

