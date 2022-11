Delhi Schools to Remain Shut: All primary schools in Delhi shall remain closed till November 8 in the wake of worsening air pollution in the capital. Earlier in the day, chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced closure of scholls in the national capital from tomorrow onwards.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has plummeted to 450 falling under sever category.

After the press conference by Kejriwal, the government has issued an order stating rules as the schools remain shut in the capital:

