Delhi Primary Schools To Remain Shut From Nov 5 Till Pollution Situation Improves

Delhi Schools Closed: CM Kejriwal announced that from Saturday onwards, classes up to fifth standard will be closed and outdoor activities for classes above fifth standard will be suspended.

Delhi Primary Schools To Remain Shut From Nov 5

New Delhi: All primary schools have been shut in the National Capital from tomorrow onwards, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced during the press conference on Friday. He also informed that for students in Classes 5 and above, all outdoor activities and sports activities will be halted until further notice. The announcement comes from the Delhi CM as the AQI levels in Delhi reach the ‘Severe’ mark.

The poison in the air is also posing a major threat to the health of children who are more susceptible. Reportedly, there have been surge in the number of children brought to hospitals with complaints of breathing difficulty, cough and cold, running nose to name a few.

Delhi Government has also implemented the GRAP 4 protocols. As per this, the government has now decided to close schools for students in primary classes (KG to Class 5). Students in higher classes would continue to go to school for their classes.

Speaking at a press conference, he noted that deteriorating air quality and pollution levels were a problem of the entire north India and the Centre should take steps to address it. “This is not the time for blame game and politics, but time to find a solution to the problem. Blaming Kejriwal or the Punjab government won’t help,” he asserted.

“We are also mulling over implementing odd even scheme for plying of vehicles,” he said.

The chief minister was joined by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal accepted that the stubble burning happening in Punjab was his party’s responsibility since its government is there.

“Since our government is in Punjab, we are responsible for the stubble burning. It has been only six months since we formed the government there and there were issues that were being addressed. We are finding solutions. Give us a year’s time to address the issue,” Kejriwal said.

Mann concurred with him and said there was bumper paddy crop, which resulted in a huge amount of stubble.

“We are taking steps like there are 1.20 lakh machines to bury stubble. Panchayats have also passed resolutions to stop stubble burning. We promise by November next year, stubble burning will reduce,” he stressed.



