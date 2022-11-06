Delhi Primary Schools To Reopen, Work From Home For Govt Employees To Be Lifted? Major Decision Tomorrow

As the air quality in Delhi improved to ‘very poor’ category from ‘severe’, more curbs imposed in the city including closure of primary schools may be revoked.

Any decision on the reopening of primary schools for physical classes in Delhi will be made at the key meet called by the AAP-led government. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi slighly improved on Sunday as the Centre lifted the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 measures imposed in the capital city. As the air quality in Delhi improved to ‘very poor’ category from ‘severe’, more curbs imposed in the city including closure of primary schools may be revoked. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a high-level meeting Monday to discuss the new directions by the Centre’s air quality panel about revoking curbs imposed under the final stage of Graded Response Action Plan, officials said.

Will Delhi Primary Schools Reopen For Physical Classes?

Any decision on the reopening of primary schools for physical classes in Delhi will be made at the key meet called by the AAP-led government. The announcement on the final decision on Delhi schools reopening will be made shortly after the meeting scheduled to take place on November 7.

Work From Home For Delhi Govt Employees To Be Lifted?

Another major decision on whether the Delhi government employees will have to return to office is also likely to be made at the meeting called by Gopal Rai. The revocation of the order asking 50 per cent of the government staff to work from home is likely to be taken at the meeting, an official said. The decision regarding revoking work-from-home order and reopening primary schools has to be taken by the Delhi government.

