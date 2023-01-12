Delhi-Pune SpiceJet Plane Searched After Phone Call Claims Bomb on Flight

Delhi-Pune SpiceJet flight being searched after phone call claims bomb on plane
New Delhi: Delhi-Pune SpiceJet flight is being searched by the security agencies after a phone call claimed that there was a bomb on the plane. According to a NDTV report, the plane was supposed to take off from Delhi’s IGI Airport at 6.30 pm.
“Security agencies have received a Call regarding Bomb Scare in flight No SG 8938. The flight was en route from Delhi to Pune. So far, nothing suspicious has been found but a security drill will be followed as per SOP,” Police said.
Paramilitary force CISF and Delhi police are also on standby.
Earlier today, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a notice to SpiceJet Airways seeking a report into an incident where passengers who were bound to Bengaluru had to wait for more than an hour over the aerobridge at Delhi Airport.
“SpiceJet flight SG 8133 (Delhi-Bengaluru) dated 10 January 2023 was delayed on account of weather disruption in the network and the aircraft’s previous rotation. As a result, the incoming crew was not legal to operate the subsequent flight to Bengaluru the and crew was arranged from another incoming flight which was legal as per duty time limitation,” SpiceJet spokesperson said.
Published Date: January 12, 2023 8:03 PM IST
Updated Date: January 12, 2023 8:44 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
PAN Card As Single Business ID Likely to Get Legal Backing in Budget 2023
[ad_1] Home BusinessPAN Card Update: PAN Card As Single Business ID Likely to Get Legal Backing in Budget 2023 PAN...
IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya Abuses Substitute Fielder For Bringing Him Water Late
[ad_1] Home SportsIND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya Abuses Substitute Fielder For Bringing Him Water Late | Watch Viral...
Fight Breaks Out Among Women In Ghaziabad Apartment Complex Over Ban On Stray Dogs
[ad_1] Home News IndiaViral: Fight Breaks Out Among Women In Ghaziabad Apartment Complex Over Ban On Stray Dogs Ghaziabad that...
Post Office Savings Schemes: Centre Releases Guidelines on Death Claim Cases
[ad_1] Home BusinessPost Office Savings Schemes: Centre Releases Guidelines on Death Claim Cases | Details Here The DoP has published...
HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Haryana Board Exam Dates for Class 10, 12th Released By BSEH on bseh.org.in
[ad_1] Home EducationHBSE Date Sheet 2023: Haryana Board Exam Dates for Class 10, 12th Released By BSEH on bseh.org.in |...
SBI Internet Banking: Here’s How To Recover Forgotten Username, Password
[ad_1] Home BusinessSBI Internet Banking: Here’s How To Recover Forgotten Username, Password | Check Step-by-step Guide SBI Internet Banking Latest...
Average Rating