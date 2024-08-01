Home

Delhi Rains: 2 Dead, Schools Closed, Traffic Chaos Reported As Roads Paralysed With Waterlogging; IMD Issues Red Alert

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall brought the national capital to a screeching halt on Wednesday evening amid a ‘red’ weather warning, inundating large parts of the city, choking key stretches with unending t

Delhi Rains: People wade through a waterlogged road during rain at Jangpura area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall brought the national capital to a screeching halt on Wednesday evening amid a ‘red’ weather warning, inundating large parts of the city, choking key stretches with unending traffic, and leaving people stranded as roads resembled rivers. Although the rain provided relief from the humid weather, the downpour resulted in traffic congestion throughout the city. The torrential downpour prompted the weather office to include Delhi in its list of “areas of concern” in the National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin. The department advised people to remain indoors, secure windows and doors, and refrain from unnecessary travel.

Govt, Private School Closed

All government, government aided and recognised unaided private schools of Delhi were ordered to remain closed on Thursday, August 1. “In light of the very heavy rainfall in the evening of 31st July, 2024 & subsequent waterlogging in many parts of Delhi and forecast of heavy rainfall for 1st August, 2024, all Govt., Govt. Aided and Recognised Unaided Private Schools of Dehli will remain closed on 1st August, 2024(Thursday),” Directorate of Education Old Secretariat said.

#WATCH | Visuals from the residential area of ITO. Waterlogging persists at several places in Delhi creating problems for the people, after the national capital receives heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/I72pFxa7rF — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

10 flights scheduled to land at the Delhi airport diverted

In view of the bad weather, the air traffic was affected. At least 10 flights scheduled to land at the Delhi airport were diverted — eight to Jaipur and two to Lucknow — due to inclement weather conditions. Airlines also warned of the possibility of more flight disruptions.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), East Delhi recorded 147.5 mm of rainfall between 8:30 pm of July to 7:15 AM on August 1. Gautam Buddha Nagar recorded 147.5 mm; Haryana 119.5 mm; South west Delhi 113.0 mm; and the North west delhi39.5 mm.

“Observed Rainfall over Delhi-NCR from 08:30 Hrs IST of 31-07-2024 to 07:15 Hrs IST of 01-08-2024,” reads the post.

Observed Rainfall over Delhi-NCR from 08:30 Hrs IST of 31-07-2024 to 07:15 Hrs IST of 01-08-2024 pic.twitter.com/5OZTlHUEDQ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 1, 2024

House Collapse in north Delhi’s Sabji Mandi area

The heavy downpour also led to a house collapse in north Delhi’s Sabji Mandi area. While details of it were still awaited, the Delhi Fire Services said the house was located close to the Ghanta Ghar near Robin Cinema. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said he has asked officers to remain on alert.

Sharing a post on X(formally Twitter), he wrote,”Have cautioned all officers to remain alert in light of the ongoing heavy downpour in Delhi. Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres.

Have cautioned all officers to remain alert in light of the ongoing heavy downpour in Delhi. Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) July 31, 2024

The traffic situation was especially chaotic on roads in Lutyens’ Delhi and those leading to Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Days after the deaths of three UPSC aspirants after flooding in Rau’s IAS coaching centre in Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar, the basement of the same coaching was submerged following heavy rain on Wednesday evening with commuters wading through waterlogged lanes and fearing for their safety. water gushed into many showrooms and restaurants of the Connaught Place.

Delhi Rains: 2 Dead After falling into a waterlogged drain

A woman and her child drowned after falling into a waterlogged drain in the Ghazipur area of East Delhi following heavy rainfall in the national capital. The deceased were identified as Tanuja (22) and her child, Priyansh (3), residents of Prakash Nagar Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad.

Advisory to Commuters

Widespread waterlogging prompted the traffic police to issue an advisory, asking commuters to avoid certain roads They said vehicular movement was hit on the carriageway from Moolchand towards Chirag Delhi, both carriageways on Anuvrat Marg, Outer Ring Road, Syama Prasad Mukherjee Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg among other key roads.

The traffic police also suggested alternative routes and highlighted diversions imposed for commuters to consider given the waterlogging.Multiple areas, including in Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh and Pragati Maidan, were marooned f ollowing the heavy downpour.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi said it received four complaints about waterlogging and three calls about fallen trees from different parts of Delhi. Power cuts were also reported across the city.

In Old Delhi’s Daryaganj area, the boundary wall of a school collapsed upon cars parked outside while the road beneath caved in. In South Delhi’s Chhatarpur area, slippers were seen floating on waterlogged streets as vehicles drove by.

There was chaos in the Pragati Maidan tunnel as well due to waterlogging. The ITO intersection, the Dhaula Kuan area and the road towards the airport witnessed traffic snarls due to inundation. Rainwater gushed into the Press Club of India, where people were seen sitting in knee-deep water in a purported photo shared online.

With the BJP slamming the ruling AAP in Delhi over the situation and accusing it of negligence and mismanagement, Atishi said the city government and the MCD were maintaining a close watch. “There has been very heavy rainfall in Delhi in the last two hours. Delhi Govt and MCD are maintaining a close watch on low lying areas and vulnerable waterlogging locations, to ensure no untoward incident takes place,” she said in another post on ‘X’.

