Delhi Rains LIVE: Woman, Child Die After Falling in Waterlogged Drain in Ghazipur

Breaking News LIVE: A woman and her child drowned after falling into a waterlogged drain in the Ghazipur area of East Delhi following heavy rainfall in the national capital. As per ANI report, The deceased were identified as Tanuja (22) and her child, Priyansh (3), residents of Prakash Nagar Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad. Noting that the government has brought the Agniveer scheme with a great sense of committment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that it will help keep armed forces battle-ready and young. She also National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) doesn’t disadvantage anyone and expands opportunities.


