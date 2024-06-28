Delhi Rejoices As Early Morning Rain Brings Relief from Heat, Causes Waterlogging in Several Parts

New Delhi: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received a heavy downpour accompanied by a thunderstorm in the early hours of Friday, a day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the southwest monsoon is expected to batter the national capital in the next two-three days.

#WATCH | Delhi: Roads inundated as heavy rain continues in parts of National Capital (Visuals from Govindpuri) pic.twitter.com/9idnGwx0nb — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024







