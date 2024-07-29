NationalPolitics

Delhi Roads Witnesses Massive Traffic Jam Due To Kanwariya Movement, Check Advisory Here

The traffic entering from Noida via Yamuna Bridge in Kalindi Kunj have to take a right turn towards Road No 13-A to reach Sarita Vihar flyover.

New Delhi: Owing to the Kanwariya movement, several roads from Delhi to Noida saw a massive traffic snarl on Monday. The Kalindi Kunj carriageway and the Sarita Vihar flyover have also witnessed heavy traffic jam. Commuters complained of being stuck in huge jams. One person posted on X saying it took him two hours to cover a distance of a kilometre.

The traffic police had said in an advisory issued on July 27, “Traffic will remain heavy at Kalindi Kunj Red Light and Road No. 13-A, Jasola Vihar due to restriction in movement of traffic by UP Police in the carriageway from Kalindi Kunj towards Noida in view of Kanwar Yatra.”

However, the Delhi Traffic Police said that the jam on Kalindi Kunj and the carriageway from Kalindi Kunj towards Noida escalated due to the breakdown of a bus on the Yamuna Bridge.

The traffic police also informed that the traffic jam on Mathura Road on the carriageway from Ashram towards Badarpur escalated due to the breakdown of a bus.

Notably, several roads from Delhi to Noida have been closed due to the movement of Kanwariyas. “The half of the carriageway towards Noida from Kalindi Kunj traffic signal has been fixed for the movement of Kanwariyas. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” the advisory stated.

Kanwar Yatra: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

  • The traffic entering from Noida via Yamuna Bridge in Kalindi Kunj have to take a right turn towards Road No 13-A to reach Sarita Vihar flyover.
  • The movement at Agra Kanal Road would be restricted
  • Heavy vehicles going to Noida is restricted on road no 13-A to reduce congestion on the Kalindi Kunj Yamuna Bridge.
  • The Traffic Police said that the road from Kalindi Kunj Bridge to the Traffic Signal, road 13-A from Sarita Vihar flyover to Kalindi Kunj signals and Agra Canal Road will be closed.
  • Commuters coming from Noida may take Noida expressway DND-Ashram Chowk- Mathura Road
  • Commuters going to Noida from Sarita Vihar Flyover and Okhla may take Apollo Red Light, Mathura Road-Ashram Chowk-DND





