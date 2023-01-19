Delhi School Teacher Stabbed Multiple Times During Exam in Inderpuri, Student Arrested
Police said they have taken a Class 12 student into custody and added two more students are suspected to have been involved in the incident.
New Delhi: A teacher at a Delhi government school was on Thursday stabbed multiple times by a student during an exam. Giving details to NDTV, police said the incident took place in Delhi’s Inderpuri area.
Identified as Bhudev, the teacher visited the school to invigilate a practical exam. During the invigilation duty, the teacher was attacked multiple time with a knife. Soon after the incident, the teacher was taken to BLK Kapoor Hospital and is undergoing treatment.
Published Date: January 19, 2023 5:35 PM IST
