Delhi School Teacher Stabbed Multiple Times During Exam in Inderpuri, Student Arrested

Police said they have taken a Class 12 student into custody and added two more students are suspected to have been involved in the incident.

Soon after the incident, the teacher was taken to BLK Kapoor Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

New Delhi: A teacher at a Delhi government school was on Thursday stabbed multiple times by a student during an exam. Giving details to NDTV, police said the incident took place in Delhi’s Inderpuri area.

Identified as Bhudev, the teacher visited the school to invigilate a practical exam. During the invigilation duty, the teacher was attacked multiple time with a knife. Soon after the incident, the teacher was taken to BLK Kapoor Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Published Date: January 19, 2023 5:35 PM IST





