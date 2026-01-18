Home

Weather Warning: Delhi shivers below 4.4°C; cold wave, dense fog continue in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, rain, snowfall expected in these states — check IMD forecast

Weather Warning: Delhi-NCR woke up to dense fog on Sunday with bone-chilling cold wave conditions. IMD has issued a yellow alert for today. Dense fog and cold wave conditions continue to persist in Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. IMD has issued rain and snowfall alert. Check forecast here.

#WATCH | Delhi: A thick layer of smog engulfs the national capital. Drone visuals from AIIMS. Restrictions under GRAP-IV have been reimposed in Delhi-NCR as the air quality deteriorates pic.twitter.com/LXuGFvMxap — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2026

Delhi, which is dealing with bone-chilling cold wave conditions, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 3.2 notches below the season’s average. Residents of the national capital and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to another day of dense fog on Sunday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for a partly cloudy sky and dense fog for the capital city. Meanwhile, cold wave and dense fog conditions persist in parts of North India including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, with morning temperatures dipping to 3–4 degrees Celsius at several places. IMD has forecast a very cold wave condition and snowfall across several states in the coming days. Rainfall is also expected in several states. Check forecast here.