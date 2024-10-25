Home

Delhi to face 12 hour water disruption TODAY; Check the list of affected areas, timings and more…

Delhi residents will face 12-hour water outage Today in several areas due to maintenance work. Affected areas like- Inder Puri, Maya Puri, and other are advised to store adequate water and use it wisely.

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) announced on Tuesday that certain areas of the national capital will experience a 12-hour water supply disruption on Friday, October 25, due to maintenance work. The board explained that the interruption is necessary due to the interconnection of a newly installed 800 mm diameter loop line at Naraina Main, near Rajouri Garden Metro Station Pillar No. 415. As a result, water supply will either be unavailable or will be available at low pressure in several areas of the national capital from 10 am to 10 pm on October 25, accordi

“Due to interconnection work of a newly laid loop line in 800 mm dia Naraina Main near Rajouri Garden Metro Station Pillar No. 415, the water supply in the following areas shall not be available or available at low pressure on October 25 for 12 hours from 10 am to 10 pm,” the statement cited by the Jal Board as reported by PTI.

Areas affected by the water outage

According to the statement released by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the regions that will be impacted during the water outage are:

1. Inder Puri

2. Maya Puri

3. Toda Pur Village

4. Dasghara

5. C-Block JJR

6. Naraina Village

7. Naraina Vihar

8. Krishi Kunj

9. Mansarovar Garden

10. Ramesh Nagar

11. MES

12. The command area of the Kirti Nagar Underground Reservoir (UGR) including HMP Colony.

Advisory released

The DJP has advised residents to store enough water in advance and use it wisely to meet their needs during the disruption. However, the board had mentioned that the water tankers can be requested through the helpline or the central control room if needed.

Taking on X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Jal Board said, “!!WATER ALERT!! Due to interconnection work of newly laid loop line in 800 mm dia Naraina Main near Rajouri Garden Metro Station, the water supply in the following areas shall not be available or at low pressure on 25.10.2024 w.e.f 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, i.e. 12 Hrs.”

!!WATER ALERT!!

Due to interconnection work of newly laid loop line in 800 mm dia Naraina Main near Rajouri Garden Metro Station, the water supply in the following areas shall not be available or at low pressure on 25.10.2024 w.e.f 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, i.e. 12 Hrs.#DJB #ALERT pic.twitter.com/Ve8dBZwKOF — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) October 24, 2024

Water disruption on October 23

Earlier on Wednesday, a 12-hour water supply cut was announced for South Delhi where, water supply was affected from 10 a.m. onwards on October 23, with supply disruptions expected on the evening of October 23 and the morning of October 24.

