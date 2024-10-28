Home

Delhi to face water shortage amid Diwali as ammonia levels surge in Yamuna river | Check affected areas here

Delhi to face water shortages during the festive season in several parts of east, northeast, and south Delhi, along with areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council.

Delhi to face water shortage till November 1 (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Several areas in the national capital are expected to experience water shortages during Diwali, as the Delhi Jal Board announced limited water supply until Friday, November 1, 2024, due to high ammonia levels in the Yamuna River. The affected areas include parts of east, northeast, and south Delhi, along with areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Jal Board stated, “Due to maintenance on the Upper Ganga Canal, Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar WTPs are operating at 30% capacity, relying temporarily on the Yamuna. Water supply may be affected till November 1, 2024 in following areas. We regret the inconvenience.”

Due to maintenance on the Upper Ganga Canal, Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar WTPs are operating at 30% capacity, relying temporarily on the Yamuna. Water supply may be affected till November 1, 2024 in following areas. We regret the inconvenience. #DJB #ALERT #UPDATE pic.twitter.com/lJpk8LgpKO — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) October 27, 2024

The board further explained, “The raw water source of Delhi’s 110 MGD (million gallons per day) Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and 140 MGD Sonia Vihar WTP is the Upper Ganga Canal, Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Due to scheduled annual maintenance across the Upper Ganga Canal by the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department from October 12 to 31, the canal was closed from Haridwar on October 12 midnight.”

The Delhi Jal Board also highlighted concerns regarding the water quality, reporting an increase in ammonia levels in the Yamuna’s raw water to over 1.5 ppm, making it difficult to treat. The board also reported that the production at Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar WTPs has consequently been reduced to 30% capacity.

“The production will depend on the quality of Yamuna’s raw water, and output from these plants will vary accordingly,” the board noted.

List of affected areas

Water shortages are anticipated in the following areas until November 1, 2024:

East and Northeast Delhi: Gokulpuri, Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Babarpur, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nand Nagari, Shahdara, Laxmi Nagar, Geeta Colony, Mayur Vihar, Kondli, Dallupura, Yamuna Vihar, Jaffrabad, Jhilmil, Mandawali, Shakarpur, Vivek Vihar, Karkardooma, Jagatpuri, Shalimar Garden, Krishna Nagar, Patparganj, Preet Vihar, Vishwakarma Park, Lalita Park, Seelampur, Shastri Park, Bhajanpura, Kailash Nagar.

South Delhi and Adjoining Areas: Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Kalkaji, Kalkaji Extension, Govindpuri, G.B. Pant Polytechnic, Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Amar Colony, Dakshin Puri, Panchsheel Park, Shahpur Jat, Kotla Mubarakpur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, G.K. North, Malviya Nagar, Deer Park, Gitanjali, Srinivaspuri, G.K. South, Chhatarpur, and parts under the NDMC jurisdiction.

Water Tanker Services

In case of emergencies, residents can contact water tanker suppliers at the following contact numbers:

Mandawali Water Emergency: 22727812, 9810091769

Loni Road Water Emergency: 22814518, 22816023

Yamuna Vihar Water Emergency: 22817228

Jagriti SPS Water Emergency: 22374834, 22374237

Greater Kailash: 29234746, 29234747

Giri Nagar: 26473720

Vasant Kunj: 26132716

Jal Sadan: 29810935, 29814106

Sarita Vihar / Okhla: 26388976











