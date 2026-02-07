Home

Delhi to launch first Yamuna river cruise on Feb 20 – Check route, other details

February 7, 2026: The Delhi government will flag off its maiden cruise service on Yamuna River on February 20 – as part of its major tourism initiative to rejuvenate the riverfront areas and allow residents and tourists take a joyride on the river while enjoying its scenic beauty. This will be one of the key programs to be held as part of celebrations to mark one year of Bharatiya Janata Party government’s second term after sweeping Delhi Assembly elections in 2025.Delhi government officials said the hour-long cruise service would ply on 6-7 km stretch between Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur which will give tourists scenic views of Yamuna riverbanks and ghats. “The 40-seater cruise vessel is already docked in Delhi, brought from Mumbai. It is being readied for launch and will have all necessary facilities like music, entertainment and food for travelers,” Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said.He added that this was one of the initiatives taken by the government to promote riverfront tourism, recreational spaces and green transportation modes in Delhi. Officials said cruise services will be able to provide complement other recreational and travel facilities in Delhi, particularly during weekends and holidays. “Residents can now take a leisurely cruise ride on Yamuna and see Delhi from a new perspective,” Mishra said in a statement. Officials did not rule out setting up water sports facilities and recreation zones at cruise embarkation and disembarking points in future.Emphasizing the governments aim to promote green transportation modes and make Yamuna riverfront a preferred tourism corridor, officials said electric-solar hybrid boats will ply on the river during the cruise service. The central government is pushing to increase the use of waterways as transportation corridors across the country connecting metros and district-headquarters and develop National Waterway-110. It is also aimed at cutting down pollution while opening new avenues for trade and tourism.