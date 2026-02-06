Home

: Starting next month, tourists visiting Delhi will be able to ride city’s first double-decker buses to soak in panoramic views of some of its prime heritage attractions dotted across the national capital. Tourism department officials said the double-decker buses will ply on a dedicated circuit which will cover major tourist attractions including awe-inspiring monuments showcasing Delhi’s history and vibrant culture alongside new-age architecture.“The route of the sightseeing circuit covers prominent landmarks such as Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, National War Memorial, Bharat Mandapam, New Parliament building, Kartavya Path and Dilli Haat amongst others,” an official told Cafe Delhi Finder.He added tourists can enjoy an amazing view of these heritage sites from up-close and snap photographs comfortably while seated during the sightseeing tour on the air-conditioned open-top double-decker buses.Day and Night Bus Tour Timings to be Announced Soon. Talking about night tours on these buses, the official said the sightseeing circuit will include day as well night tours to encourage tourists visit popular attractions long after sunset.According to officials, the double-decker service is expected to begin evening tours, with buses likely to start operating after 6 PM once regular museum hours conclude, allowing visitors to enjoy picturesque rides through the city’s heritage corridor after sunset. The fare structure has been fixed to make the experience accessible for families and travellers alike – with tickets priced at ₹500 for adults and ₹300 for children aged six to twelve years. Each bus will also feature an on-board guide who will offer commentary on the cultural and historical importance of prominent landmarks along the route.Tourist Circuit’s New Addition Electric Buses Donated by Private Company Through CSR “The double-decker tourist bus and two electric buses were handed over to us by transport department. Earlier they were kept at Okhla depot. We have received them and will start operating them on the sightseeing circuit very soon,” said a senior tourism department official. The buses have been provided by a private bus-manufacturer under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. As Delhi plans to run electric buses for tourists, transport experts believe that the decision will not only improve air quality but also encourage tourists to spend more time exploring attractions across Delhi.Tourism Boost to Delhi With CM Rekha Gupta Announcing Tourist Circuit. Last week, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had announced in her budget speech that the Delhi government would introduce a tourist circuit focusing on national monuments. “The Chief Minister has already announced her vision to develop Delhi as a tourist destination. The sightseeing bus service across iconic national monuments is one such step in that direction,” added the official. Expected to launch by February 20 to coincide with the government’s first anniversary in power, Delhi’s new double-decker tourist bus is all set to hit the roads soon.