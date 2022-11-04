Delhi Toxic Air Triggers Childrens Health Sign Of Breathing Problems Uptick In Delhi Hospitals

According to WHO, hazardous air pollution has been linked to premature birth, neurodevelopment and cognitive ability and even chronic cardiovascular diseases.

Delhi’s Toxic Air Triggers Children’s Health, Sign Of Breathing Problems Uptick In Hospitals

New Delhi: The toxic air quality in Delhi and its adjoining areas that the children is breathing is affecting them badly and almost eight out of ten children in the hospitals are coming up with respiratory problems. According to a report in the timesofindia.com, there has been surge in the number of children brought to hospitals with complaints of breathing difficulty, persistent cough and cold, headaches and Nausea.

Post Diwali respiratory tract issues have also become predominant in the OPD as well as admissions at Fortis Hospital. Pediatricians say that, “There is a 40% rise in OPD footfall for this issue.”

Experts also believe that severe pollution has two types of impact on children’s health i.e. short term and long term. Here are some of the important signs to look out for in your child and what they might mean.

LONG TERM IMPACT OF AIR POLLUTION ON CHILDREN

Air pollution has been linked to causing harm to children while they are still in the womb. Pregnant woman exposed to polluted air are more likely to give birth prematurely or have kids with low weight Air pollution also impacts neurodevelopment and cognitive ability exposed to toxic air triggers bronchitis, asthma and childhood cancer Children who have been exposed to high level of air pollution may be at a greater risk of getting chronic disease, such as cardiovascular disease, later.

SHORT TERM IMPACT OF AIR POLLUTION ON CHILDREN

Consistent coughing

Headache

Nausea

Cranky behaviour

Lack of concentration and lowered energy

Itchy eyes

Shortness of breath

WHY ARE CHILDREN AT HIGHER RISK BECAUSE OF AIR POLLUTION

Children breathe more rapidly than adults and thus absorb more pollutants

They also live closer to the ground, where pollutants reach peak concentrations, all a time when their brains and bodies are still developing

Newborn and young children are also more susceptible to air pollution in homes that regularly use polluting fuels and technologies for cooking, heating and lighting

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to an early hearing of a writ petition pertaining to the increasing air pollution in Delhi.

The air quality continued to dip in Delhi which recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 472 on Friday morning. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.



