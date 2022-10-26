Delhi Traffic Police Advises Commuters To Avoid THESE Roads On Thursday Friday See Details Here

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued special advisory for commuters to avoid some routes on Thursday and Friday in Delhi-NCR. The Traffic Police has requested travellers to avoid Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from the Mehrauli-Badarpur road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa, on 27 October and 28 October, 2022.Also Read – Rohit Sharma’s Coach Wants Him to Shed High-Risk Game

In a tweet on Wednesday, the traffic police said: "The commuters of Delhi and Haryana are requested to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road from MB Road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa on 27 and 28-10-2022 during day time from 9 AM to 7 PM due to special security/traffic arrangements."

Traffic Alert

The commuters of Delhi and Haryana are requested to avoid Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range Road from MB Road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad & vice versa on 27& 28-10-2022 during day time from 9 AM to 7 PM due to special security/traffic arrangements. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 26, 2022

Travellers are advised to make plans accordingly. These roads will not be open for travelling between 9am and 7pm tomorrow and day after.