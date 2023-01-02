Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Rahul Gandhi Led Bharat Jodo Yatra Tomorrow
Residents are requested to plan their commute accordingly as several roads will witness massive traffic on Tuesday, December 3 due to Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which will start from the central part of the city and enter Uttar Pradesh crossing the Loni border. According to the advisory, the Congress Yatra will resume around 10 am on Tuesday from Marghat Wale Baba, Hanuman Mandir, near Red Fort and reach Loni Border around 12 pm.
The Yatra will travel via the Iron Bridge-Shastri Park Metro Station, Old GT Road, Furniture Market, Ansari Road, Maujpur, Babarpur, Wazirabad Road, and Gokulpuri Police Station to reach the Loni roundabout.
Delhi Roads To Be Affected Due To Bharat Jodo Yatra
- Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg
- Netaji Subhash Marg
- Ring Road/MGM Marg
- the road from Hanuman Mandir to Old Iron Bridge
- Geeta Colony/Pushta Road
- Ansari Road
- GT Road
- Jafrabad main road
- Wazirabad Road
- Loni Road
Heavy Traffic Roads
Traffic is expected to remain heavy from Chhata Rail Chowk, Red Fort, SPM Marg, Old Iron Bridge, Pushta Road, Ansari Road, on GT Road from Yudhishthir Setu to Seelampur T-Point, from Shahdra Flyover to Loni Gol Chakkar on Wazirabad Road and Loni Road, it stated.
According to Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders, the march will enter the state on January 3 and cover a distance of 120 kilometres before crossing over to Haryana on January 5.
Published Date: January 2, 2023 4:40 PM IST
Updated Date: January 2, 2023 4:40 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Viral Cyclist Annoys Bus Driver By Repeated Braking Made To Pay Heavy Price WATCH VIDEO
[ad_1] The next time cyclist applies the brakes the bus driver does the unthinkable to teach him a lesson. Viral:...
NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2023 Released at admissions.nid.edu; Direct Link, Exam Date Here
[ad_1] NID Design Aptitude Test Admit Card 2023 at admissions.nid.edu: Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the...
India Makes Pre-Departure RT-PCR Mandatory For International Passengers From 6 Nations| Full Guidelines Here
[ad_1] COVID Travel Advisory: India Makes Pre-Departure RT-PCR Mandatory For International Passengers From 6 Nations| Full Guidelines Here COVID Travel...
Tunisha Sharma And Sheezan Khans Breakup Was Mutual Sister Falaq Naaz Clarifies Her Statement From Press Conference
[ad_1] Tunisha Sharma And Sheezan Khan’s Breakup Was Mutual: Sister Falaq Naaz recently clarified her statement from press conference. Tunisha...
From KVS To CRPF, Here’s A List Of Jobs To Apply For This Week
[ad_1] Recruitment 2023: In this article, we provide you with a list of jobs you need to apply before their...
Umran Malik Opens Up On Breaking Shoaib Akhtar’s Fastest Ball Record, Says ‘I’ll Break That’
[ad_1] Umran Malik is the part of India's T20I and ODI squad against Sri Lanka which will start from January...
Average Rating