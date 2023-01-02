Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Rahul Gandhi Led Bharat Jodo Yatra Tomorrow

Residents are requested to plan their commute accordingly as several roads will witness massive traffic on Tuesday, December 3 due to Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which will start from the central part of the city and enter Uttar Pradesh crossing the Loni border. According to the advisory, the Congress Yatra will resume around 10 am on Tuesday from Marghat Wale Baba, Hanuman Mandir, near Red Fort and reach Loni Border around 12 pm.

The Yatra will travel via the Iron Bridge-Shastri Park Metro Station, Old GT Road, Furniture Market, Ansari Road, Maujpur, Babarpur, Wazirabad Road, and Gokulpuri Police Station to reach the Loni roundabout.

Delhi Roads To Be Affected Due To Bharat Jodo Yatra

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg

Netaji Subhash Marg

Ring Road/MGM Marg

the road from Hanuman Mandir to Old Iron Bridge

Geeta Colony/Pushta Road

Ansari Road

GT Road

Jafrabad main road

Wazirabad Road

Loni Road

Heavy Traffic Roads

Traffic is expected to remain heavy from Chhata Rail Chowk, Red Fort, SPM Marg, Old Iron Bridge, Pushta Road, Ansari Road, on GT Road from Yudhishthir Setu to Seelampur T-Point, from Shahdra Flyover to Loni Gol Chakkar on Wazirabad Road and Loni Road, it stated.

According to Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders, the march will enter the state on January 3 and cover a distance of 120 kilometres before crossing over to Haryana on January 5.



