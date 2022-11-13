Sunday, November 13, 2022
Delhi University 3rd Merit List to be RELEASED Today at du.ac.in, Here’s How to Check

DU Admission 2022: Candidates would need to enter their application number and password to login and check the third merit list.

DU Admissions 2022: The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates would be November 17.

DU Admission 2022: The third merit list for admissions to undergraduate courses in Delhi University for the 2022-23 academic session is set to be released on Sunday (November 13). As per the revised DU CSAS Round 3 schedule, DU Admission third merit list will be issued today around 5 pm on the official websites. Students who have applied to the central university will be able to check the third merit list at the official website — du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.

DU Admission 2022: Step-by-step guide to check DU merit list

  • Visit the official website – du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, look for the CSAS 2022 DU 3rd Merit List link and click on it
  • DU CSAS Allotment List 2022 will display on your device’s screen
  • Check your Name, Registration number, and Other details in the DU Merit List 2022 PDF
  • Save DU First Merit List 2022 and take a hard copy for future reference

Candidates would need to enter their application number and password to login and check the third merit list. The third merit list is being released just a few days after the university activated a mid-entry option window for candidates who could not register for CSAS Round 1 and 2.

Candidates interested for admissions in Delhi University will now have time from November 11 till 14 to get their documents verified and report to the college. November 15 will be the last date for getting admissions in the varsity on the basis of the third merit list. After that, the first spot allocation for vacant seats will be released on November 17.

Meanwhile, a DU official told PTI that over 30,500 students allotted courses across Delhi University colleges have frozen their seats, while over 23,000 candidates opted for upgradation of seats after the 2nd merit list. The university had also received 1,008 mid-entry applications.

“After the second round, 30,662 students have lost their seats. While 23,139 students have opted for upgradation. Moreover, we have received 1,008 applications through the mid-entry window,” said Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi.




Published Date: November 13, 2022 9:37 AM IST





