Friday, October 21, 2022
Delhi University Extends Deadline For CSAS 2022 Seat Acceptance. Check Details Here

DU UG Admissions 2022 Latest News: The University of Delhi issues a statement extending its deadline for releasing the first  list of allocation of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) from October 18 to October 22, 2022. According to the statement, the last date of admission fee payment is October 24 till 5 PM.

Meanwhile, the last date to pay admission fees is October 24. The second CSAS allocation process is scheduled to begin on October 25. The second allotment list will be published on October 30. The third allocation process will be held on November 4. The spot admission process will begin on November 17. The DU UG admission CSAS third merit list will be declared on November 10. Delhi University will release the DU spot allocation list on November 22, 2022 Also Read – Viral Video: Japanese YouTuber Mayo Dances to Naatu Naatu Song as RRR Releases in Japan. Watch

HOW TO DOWNLOAD DU CSAS FIRST ALLOTMENT LIST?

  • Visit the official website of DU CSAS at ugadmission.uod.ac.in, admission.uod.ac.in, du.ac.in.
  • Look for the link that reads, “Download Delhi University CSAS First Allotment List.”
  • Enter the login credentials.
  • Your Delhi University CSAS First Allotment List will be displayed on the screen.
  • Now, check the first merit list and save it for future use.

The Delhi University admission 2022 is being done through the marks obtained in the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate(CUET UG) examination. Also, candidates must keep checking the UDU official websites for latest update son schedules and updates.





Source link

