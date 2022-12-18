Delhi University Releases Vacant Seats For Round 2 At du.ac.in. Check Details Here

The University of Delhi has released the list of vacant seats for round two of admissions.

Candidates can check the vacant seats of round two on the official websites – du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.

“The candidates who opt for upgradation will be automatically upgraded based on the allocation policy of CSAS 2022. If a new preference is allocated, the claim for earlier seat admitted stands forfeited automatically leading to its auto cancellation,” the university stated.

Candidates who have been admitted in round 1 can upgrade or re-order their higher preferences from October 26 to 27 by visiting the above-mentioned websites. The colleges of Delhi University have released the number of seats left vacant with them for various courses. Applicants can download the vacant seats from the website by entering their login credentials.

HERE IS HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE LIST OF VACANT SEATS FOR ROUND 2 OF DU ADMISSIONS

Applicants must visit the official website – du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the available link to download the vacant seats for Round 2

Enter their details as asked

The vacant seat list will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy for the same.

Applicants must keep a check on the official website regarding the updates and information related to admissions and further processes.



