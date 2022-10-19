Delhi University UG First Merit List 2022 Today at du.ac.in. Check Top NIRF Ranked Colleges Under DU

DU UG Admission 2022: The Delhi University (DU) will declare the DU undergraduate (UG) merit list today, October 19, 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download the DU UG merit list 2022 by logging into the official website at du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. The merit list will be released for admission to the 2022-23 academic year. This is for the first time that Delhi University is admitting students based on the Common University Entrance Test(CUET UG) examination. Admission through DU’s Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is being held in three phases: submission of the application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.Also Read – Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins at cetcell.net.in; Check Top Medical Colleges Here

This year, the University is admitting eligible students to 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The registration process for Delhi University admission has started on September 12 and concluded on October 13. Also Read – SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1422 Posts at sbi.co.in. Check Salary, Other Details Here

The Delhi University (DU) first merit list will include details such as the candidate’s rank and the seat allotted to them based on the programmes and colleges they have applied to. They are required to accept the allotted seat at Delhi University between October 19(10:00 AM) to October 21 (4:59 PM). It is to be noted that If a candidate fails to accept their allotted seat within the given time, the allotment will stand cancelled. Once a seat has been allocated in a particular round, a candidate will have to ‘accept’ the seat before the given last date. Later, the college will check the eligibility of the candidate and verify the required documents. Also Read – Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins at cgdme.co.in; Check Fee, Direct Link Here

HOW TO DOWNLOAD DU FIRST MERIT LIST 2022?

Visit the official website du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in .

. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download DU UG First Merit List 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your DU UG First Merit List 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

DU ADMISSION 2022: CHECK TOP COLLEGES UNDER DU AS PER NIRF RANKING 2022

On the basis of academic and placement performance, the colleges have secured their ranking.

NIRF 2022 College Ranking: Check List of Top Colleges Under DU

Rank 1: Miranda House

Miranda House Rank 2: Hindu College

Hindu College Rank 5: Lady Shri Ram College for Women

Lady Shri Ram College for Women Rank 7: Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College Rank 10 : Kirori Mal College

: Kirori Mal College Rank 11: St. Stephens’s College

St. Stephens’s College Rank 12: Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) Rank 14: Hansraj College

Hansraj College Rank 15: Sri Venkateswara College

Sri Venkateswara College Rank 16: Lady Irwin College

Lady Irwin College Rank 18: Acharya Narendra Dev College

Rank 21: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

DU was also scheduled to begin performance trials for admissions through the extracurricular activities quota (ECA) from Tuesday. For seat allocation under the ECA, a combined score of the Common University Entrance Test (UG) – 2022 and performance tests, trials and certificates will be considered. For an ECA score of 75 marks for 12 categories, except NCC and the National Service Scheme (NSS), 60 marks will be awarded on the basis of physical trials and 15 marks on the basis of the submitted certificates. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.