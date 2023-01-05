Delhi, record season’s lowest temperature of 3 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung Observatory.

Delhi Wakes Up To Chilling 3 Degrees, Season’s Lowest; Coldwave, Fog To Prevail In These States | Full Forecast (AFP)

Delhi: Little bonfires can be seen lit at different nooks of the capital with people muffled with scarfs and layers of woolen as cold wave conditions continue to grip in Delhi. The national capital woke up to 3 degrees Celsius according to Safdarjung Observatory, lowest in the season so far. Meanwhile, the visibility was reduced to about 50 meteres only, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Owing to fog, 12 Delhi-bound trains, 21 flights were also delayed.

As of 5:30 am, dense fog had reduce visibility in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh. A dense layer of fog persists over the Indo-Gangetic plains and the condition is likely to persist for some more days, the weather department said.

Visibilities Reported at 0530 hrs IST of today, (in m):

Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu 25

Punjab: Bhatinda 0; Amritsar, Patiala 25

Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi: Ambala & Chandigarh, Palam 25 each; Safadarjung 50

Uttarakhand: Dehradun 200

Northwest Rajasthan: Ganganagar & Churu 25 pic.twitter.com/5l48zWrlA1 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 5, 2023

Full Weather Cast For Today, January 5

Dense to very dense fog is very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh for over next 2 days mostly during the morning and at night.

Dense Fog will persist in Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland for the next 5 days

Cold Days conditions will blanket isolated pockets of Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan. The IMD forecasted ground frost conditions in Rajasthan for next 24 hours too.

While a majority of India is reeling under frosty waves and biting cold, scattered rainfalls can be be observed in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Islands.

Also, under the influence of fresh Western disturbances, snowfall and light rainfalls likely over Western Himlayan Region from January 7th.

Delhi Colder Than Dharamshala

Delhi’s minimum temperature on Wednesday morning plunged to 4.4 degrees Celsius, the season’s lowest, making the national capital colder than Dharamsala, Nainital and Dehradun.

A ‘cold day’ is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below normal and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal. A ‘severe cold day’ is when the maximum.

Coldwave conditions are set to return on the weekend and the mercury may drop to 4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

According to the IMD, ‘very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is ‘dense’, 201 and 500 metres ‘moderate’, and 501 and 1,000 metres ‘shallow’.



