Delhi Wakes Up To Heavy Rainfall, IMD Predicts More Rain For Next Two Hours At These Places

The India Meteorological Department on X informed that the Delhi and NCR region is likely to experience more rain during the next two hours.

Delhi wakes up to heavy rainfall, IMD predicts more rain for next two hours(Representational Image)

New Delhi: The national capital woke up to heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms in the early hours of Friday, offering a welcome break from the unrelenting humidity. The India Meteorological Department on X informed that the Delhi and NCR region is likely to experience more rain during the next two hours.

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) said, “Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at a few places in Delhi ( Narela, Alipur, Badili, Pitampura, Punjabi Bagh, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Red fort, President House, Rajiv Chowk, ITO, India Gate, Lodi Road, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, IGNOU, NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Ballabhgarh) Meham (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Sadabad (UP) during next 2 hours,” the IMD said.

“A cloud mass is passing through Delhi. Movement is slow, spell of moderate to intense spell may persist during next 2 hours,” IMD further stated. Additionally, areas in Delhi such as Seemapuri, Dilshad Garden, Patel Nagar, and Burari are expected to see light to moderate rainfall.

The weather department also reported that northern parts of India are expected to see moderate rainfall throughout the week. “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms & lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the week,” the Meteorological Department said.







Source link

