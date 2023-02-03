Delhi Wakes Up To Sunny Friday Morning Minimum Temp Settles at 9.5 degrees Celsius
Delhi Weather Update: The national capital is likely to witness a mainly clear sky on Friday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 24 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius, which is one notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 83 per cent.
According to them the Western Disturbance is affecting the Himalayan region, due to which temperature may increase in North West India in the coming two-three days. Especially in the Delhi-NCR region, the temperature is expected to rise by 9-10 degrees in the next two-three days.
The temperature may be around 9-10 degrees in the morning and 24-25 degrees in the evening. This situation is expected to persist for 2-4 days. In the meantime, the maximum temperature can touch 24 degrees.
However, rainfall is not expected in the next one week. The overall weather will remain pleasant, and winds are expected to blow at around 30 km per hour. People will also be getting relief from the cold, as the temperature will increase in the coming days, IMD said.
Northwest India is expected to witness normal rainfall in February while cold wave days in the region are less likely, the IMD said.
The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 198 at 9 am, which is in the moderate category. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
Published Date: February 3, 2023 9:40 AM IST
