Delhi Water Cut! Delhiites to Face 16-hour Water Disruption Today; Check Affected Areas Here

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board said that there will be no water supply for 16 hours in parts of north Delhi today i.e. on September 10. According to a statement issued by the board, some areas in north Delhi will not have water supply for 16 hours on Tuesday due to maintenance work.

The affected areas listed by the Delhi Jal Board include Gopalpur, DDA SFS Flat Mukherjee Nagar, Gujranwala Town, Azadpur Police Station, JJ cluster in Azadpur Mandi, Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur Industrial Area, Lawrence Road, Punjabi Bagh, and nearby regions.

The repair work will commence at 8 pm on September 10.

“A shutdown for 16 hours with effect from 8pm on September 10 has been approved by the competent authority for repairing of 1500 mm dia Punjabi Bagh main at Indra Vihar park emanating from Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP),” the statement reads.

Residents are advised to use water carefully as the supply will be stopped. Water tankers will be available on request from the Delhi Jal Board helpline or central control room.











