Delhi Water Supply To Remain Impacted on July 18; Check Full List of Affected Areas

Delhi Water Supply: Attention residents of Delhi, the National capital is expected to witness disruptions in water supply on Thursday for 12 hours due to the shutdown of a sluice valve near Radisson Blu Hotel, the Delhi Jal Board said in a statement. Here is the complete list of areas which will remain impacted as a result of the shutdown on July 18.

List Of Areas Where Water Supply Will Remain Impacted

The areas affected due to the disruption from 9 AM to 9 PM include GH-1 Milansar Apartment, GH-1 Archana Apartment, Shubham Enclave, RBI Colony near Double Twin Water Tank, G Block Pushkar Enclave, State Bank Nagar Outer Ring Road, Meera Bagh B Block, GH-4 DDA Flats, Meera Bagh JJC Paschim Vihar, GH-5&7 to GH-14, Sundar Vihar, Ambica Vihar, Bhera Enclave, Peeragarhi, Jwalapuri, Miyanwali Nagar, Guru Harkishan Nagar, Syed Nangloi Village, and adjoining areas.

According to the statement, residents will face a water supply disruption on Thursday due to the shutdown of a 600mm diameter sluice valve near the Radisson Blu Hotel. The DJB urged residents in these areas to store a sufficient quantity of water.

