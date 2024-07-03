NationalPolitics

Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Intense Rainfall In Next 2 Hours in These Areas

Delhi Weather Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to Intense Rainfall Spell (1-3cm/hour) likely to occur over Central and South Delhi and adjoining areas of Gurugram & Faridabad during the next 2 hours.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, it said. According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky will remain cloudy through the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level stood at 75 per cent at 8.30 am.


