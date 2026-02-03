Home

Residents of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a thick blanket of fog that enveloped the region on Tuesday morning, leading to reduced visibility in several parts. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for dense fog as the capital city recorded its coldest February day in the last four years on February 2. The daytime temperature at Safdarjung weather station was recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees below normal. Dense fog has gripped parts of North India, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Rain is also expected in parts of Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.