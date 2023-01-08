Delhi to witness missive traffic jams till January 10, Tuesday as several routes have been diverted owing to religious procession.

Delhi Witnesses Snarling Traffic Due To Religious Procession; Routes Diverted Till January 10 | Check Roads To Avoid (PTI)

Delhi Traffic: Delhi peep stuck in jam yet again on Sunday. Snarling traffic was reported from parts of Delhi today due to road diversion owing to religious procession. The jam is likely to continue till Tuesday. Traffic has been diverted near ITO, parts of the Ring Road and Mathura Road, Matia Mahal Road, Netaji Subhash Marg, Delhi Gate, BSZ Marg, and other areas.

DELHI TRAFFIC DIVERSION

Delhi Traffic Police issued traffic advisory and tweeted, ” Traffic on the following roads and stretches will be affected as a religious procession will be taken out in connection with 811TH JRS-E-MUBARAK of Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Ajmer Sharif on 08.1.2023, 09.1.2023, 10.01.2023.’

Delhi Traffic police has issued a list o restrictions and route diversions for January9 and 10th.

All commuters are hereby informed to plan their commute accordingly.

The cacophony of traffic has been increased in the national capital over the past few days because of the construction of the Ashram Flyover, the traffic police also issued latest list of alternate routes to take while the construction continues.



