Delhiites Alert Water Supply To Remain Affected On THESE Days Call 1916 For Help
Delhi water supply will remain affected in some areas due to maintenance work related to interconnection of new pipelines at the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant.
New Delhi: Delhi water supply will remain affected in some areas on January 12 and 13 due to maintenance work related to interconnection of new pipelines at the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant. Delhi is likely to face water supply issues in many areas on Thursday and Friday, the Delhi Jal Board informed on Monday.
NO WATER ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY
The DJB has said that water supply in several areas and colonies, including those in northwest, west, central, and south Delhi, will not be available from 10 am on 12 January to 10 pm on 13 January.
“The DJB is working on the interconnections of new pipelines that carry the raw water mains within Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant (WTP) Phase-I. The infrastructural development will impact the water supply in the national capital,” according to a DJB statement.
The DJB has also asked residents of the areas going to be affected to store sufficient quantities of water. Residents can also request DJB for water tankers. The central control room can be reached at – 011-23527679 and 1916.
Last year in December, water supply in parts of Delhi were affected due to ammonia pollution in the Yamuna river. Operations at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, Bawana, Nangloi, Dwarka and Haiderpur water treatment plants (WTPs) were hit..
Water was available at low pressure in parts of south Delhi, central Delhi, west Delhi, northwest Delhi and southwest Delhi, the DJB had said.
Published Date: January 9, 2023 7:29 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Delhi Bans BS3 Petrol BS4 Diesel Vehicles Till Friday Due To Worsening Air Quality
[ad_1] As air quality worsens in Delhi with AQI at 434 on Monday, Delhi government bans BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel...
Motorola edge 30 fusion Smartphone Launched in Viva Magenta Colour Option; Check Price, Features Here
[ad_1] The Motorola edge 30 fusion will be available at a limited period price of Rs 39,999. Motorola launches new...
BPSC Recruitment 2023: Notification Released To Recruit 61 Associate Professor and Professor
[ad_1] The application process will commence on January 20, 2023, and the deadline for the submission of the application form...
Amul MD RS Sodhi Resigns, Jayen Mehta Takes Interim Charge
[ad_1] Amul MD, RS Sodhi stepped down from the position on Monday, meanwhile, Jayen Mehta has taken charge for the...
Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down in Hospital, Shares Mother is Diagnosed With Brain Tumor
[ad_1] Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant is suffering from a brain tumor, and cancer has spread to her lungs. The...
Ladakh Anti Skid Chains Mandatory For Vehicles On Snow Covered Roads Violators To Pay Rs 1000 Fine
[ad_1] Vehicles going on snow covered roads in Ladakh have to tie anti skid chains to their tyres, if not,...
Average Rating