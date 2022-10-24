Delhi’s AQI Turns ‘Very Poor’, Maximum Temperature Settles at 31.2 Degrees Celsius

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality turned ‘very poor’ on Monday with its maximum temperature settling at 31.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.Also Read – Diwali 2022: Rules For Using Firecrackers In Delhi And Other States Explained Here

Humidity levels oscillated between 43 per cent and 90 per cent. Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 14.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 82 per cent. The weather department had forecast mainly clear sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in Delhi on Diwali Monday turned “very poor” amid an increase in stubble burning, bursting of firecrackers and moderately unfavourable meteorological conditions which allowed accumulation of pollutants, according to Swiss organisation IQAir.

Delhi on Diwali was the most polluted city in the world followed by Lahore in Pakistan, it said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 31 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

(With PTI Inputs)