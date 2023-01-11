Home

Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Sees Slight Rise Today But Dense Fog Delays Flights, Trains. Check List Here

Even though Delhi – which has been reeling under the coldwave – saw a slight rise in minimum temperature on Wednesday, dense fog over the capital city delayed several flights and trains.

The Safdarjung area in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degree Celsius today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. (File Photo)

Delhi weather update: Delhi – which has been reeling under the coldwave – saw a slight rise in minimum temperature on Wednesday even as dense fog continue to prevail over the capital city. The Safdarjung area in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degree Celsius today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. This comes a day after Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degree Celsius.

“Amid a cold wave prevailing in parts of northern India, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9°C, at 6.10am today. Visibility in Palam area recorded at 100 metres,” IMD said.

10 Delhi-Bound Flights Delayed, 26 Trains Running Late Today

Even though Delhi saw a slight rise in the temperature, dense fog have lowered the visibility in the capital city which led to delay in several flights and trains.

26 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog. pic.twitter.com/VqkUyYdIft — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

List of Delhi-bound flights delayed today

Some flights (Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Chennai, Delhi-Jaisalmer, Delhi-Bareilly, Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Srinagar, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Guwahati) have been delayed due to fog and cold in the national capital, news agency ANI reported.

Some flights (Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Chennai, Delhi-Jaisalmer, Delhi-Bareilly, Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Srinagar, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Guwahati) are delayed due to fog and cold in the national capital. Visuals from Delhi airport. pic.twitter.com/ufCty0aPht — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

Delhi Weather Update Today – Top Developments

A second wave of cold spell in the National Capital will begin on January 14. There will be light rain or drizzle in states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Western UP and North Rajasthan, according to the IMD

RK Jenamani, IMD scientist, said there is a possibility of second cold spell from January 14. “There will be fresh cold spells over northwestern and Punjab. We have not confirmed but we are reviewing whether the daily temperature will further come down to three degrees or not. Western Disturbance is very active and there are chances that there might be a cold spell from Jan 14,” RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD said.

Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4°C on Tuesday, and Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5°C till 8.30 am.

This year, Delhi recorded a cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9, with the lowest minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius on January 8, according to the IMD data.

Delhi saw around 50 hours of dense fog in January so far, the maximum in the month since 2019, senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani. Jenamani also said the cold wave spell in Delhi in January this year was the longest in a decade.

Chilly weather in Delhi since the start of January strained power grids and posed challenges to homeless people. It also prompted the Delhi government to extend winter vacations in schools till January 15.



