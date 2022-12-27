December 27, 2022
The Board has asked the residents to store sufficient water in advance so that their daily lives are not impacted due to the disturbance in the water supply.

Water supply to be cut in some parts on December 27, 28 (Representative image)

New Delhi: Several areas in Delhi will face water cuts as the Delhi Jal Board will be carrying out an annual program for flushing the Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station. The Board has asked the residents to store sufficient water in advance so that their daily lives are not impacted due to the disturbance in the water supply.

Delhi Jal Board Advisory

Full List Of Areas That Will Face Water Cuts

DDA Flats Shivam Enclave, DDA Kalkaji, C-3 and C-7 Safdarjung Development Area, Shahpur Jatt and adjoining Area, Vasant Lok area, F Block, G-Block Kalkaji, Gali No. 8, 21-B, Baljeet Nagar, Durga Mohalla, Hanuman Chowk Area, Dasghara Area, DG-III, Vikas Puri, Geeta Colony, Laxmi Nagar, Ramesh Park, Godavari Appts., R.K. Puram Sec-01, C-Block EOK, Prem Nagar Area, Old Rajinder Nagar Area, Pandav Nagar, and LSC-E-Block – Vikas Puri.

The DJB further said that water tankers will be made available in the affected areas on request.

Important Contact Numbers:

The Central Control Room number: 011-23527679, 1916

For Water Emergencies:

  • R.K.Puram: 011-26100644, 26193218
  • Greater Kailash : 011-29234746, 29234747
  • Jal Sadan : 011-29819035, 29824550
  • Vasant Kunj : 011-26137216
  • Jagriti : 011-22374834, 22374237
  • Idgah: 011-23537397
  • Chattarpur (Qutub): 011-65437020
  • Giri Nagar: 011-26473720, 26449877
  • Mandawli : 011-22727812
  • Gulabi Bagh: 011-23641386
  • Bodella: 011-28542057
  • Paschim Vihar: 011-25274679
  • Tagore Garden: 011-25193140




Published Date: December 27, 2022 9:27 AM IST



Updated Date: December 27, 2022 9:39 AM IST





