WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Delta Dental is proud to announce the release of “The Pathway Effect: A Guide to Strengthening the Oral Health Workforce Through Early Exposure Programs,” a new white paper highlighting the urgent need to address workforce shortages and grow the oral health profession.With more than 24 million Americans living in Dental Health Professional Shortage Areas (DHPSAs) and significant underrepresentation of minority groups in dentistry, the white paper outlines actionable strategies for building a stronger, more inclusive workforce. The report draws on insights from the Delta Dental Future Workforce Fund, which has reached over 71,000 students, educators, and community members in 44 states since its 2023 launch. Key findings include:
- Early exposure to oral health careers significantly increases student interest and confidence.
- Sustainable workforce programs require multi-year funding, robust evaluation, and strong partnerships.
- Industry-wide collaboration is essential to address long-term workforce challenges.
