‘Democracy Thrives When People Are Engaged’: PM Modi To Voter As Polling Begins In Phase 6, Says ‘Every Vote Counts’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people on Saturday to vote in large numbers in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, saying every vote counts. Democracy thrives when people are engaged and active in the electoral process, he said in a post on ‘X’. “I urge all those who are voting in the 6th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to vote in large numbers. Every vote counts, make yours count too! Democracy thrives when its people are engaged and active in the electoral process. I specially urge women voters and youth voters to vote in large numbers,” the prime minister added.


