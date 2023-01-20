Denied Entry For ‘Not Having Blood Report’, Woman Gives Birth Outside Hospital In UP’s Hathras
- Home
- Uttar Pradesh
- Denied Entry For ‘Not Having Blood Report’, Woman Gives Birth Outside Hospital In UP’s Hathras
A video showing the woman’s ordeal has gone viral on social media in which she is seen lying on the ground in a public place.
Hathras: A nine-months pregnant was forced to deliver a baby outside a hospital after the authorities denied her admission for not carrying her blood test report in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The incident took place on Thursday and the woman, identified as Kalpana, was “turned back without check-up”.
A video showing the woman’s ordeal has gone viral on social media in which she is seen lying on the ground in a public place.
Her husband, Sanesh Kumar said, “My wife and I were denied entry as we did not have our blood report. The staff at the emergency room did not even listen to my wife who was in pain. Thereafter, as my wife could not bear the pain, she sat on the ground outside the hospital and delivered the child there.”
Refuting the allegations, chief medical superintendent, Shelly Singh, pointed out, “The woman was asked to provide IDs, such as Aadhaar, and was advised to go to the hospital’s antenatal room, but she decided to go out, where she gave birth.”
The woman and her child were later taken to the hospital’s maternity ward, but she refused to stay there. “She probably arrived late and gave birth outside the hospital gate even before reaching the emergency ward,” said a doctor.
Chief medical officer (Hathras), Dr Manjeet Singh, meanwhile said, “A medical team has been formed to probe the matter and prepare a comprehensive report. Appropriate action will be taken once the probe is complete.”
Published Date: January 20, 2023 11:30 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
After SC Declined Plea Challenging NCLAT Order, Google Says ‘Did Not Decide On Merits Of Appeal’
[ad_1] Home BusinessAfter SC Declined Plea Challenging NCLAT Order, Google Says ‘Did Not Decide On Merits Of Appeal’ The bench...
Swiggy Shuts Down Meat Marketplace Offering Immediately After Sacking 380 Employees
[ad_1] Home BusinessSwiggy Shuts Down Meat Marketplace Offering Immediately After Sacking 380 Employees Food distribution platform, Swiggy, on Friday, fired...
Mahesh Bhatt Undergoes Heart Surgery After Complaining of Uneasiness, Condition Stable
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentMahesh Bhatt Undergoes Heart Surgery After Complaining of Uneasiness, Condition Stable Mahesh Bhatt underwent heart surgery in Mumbai...
Ambani Dog Enters as Ring Bearer at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement, Watch Dance Videos
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentAmbani’s Dog Enters as Ring Bearer at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement, Watch Dance Videos Anant Ambani's pet dog...
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Vows To Reveal Secrets Behind Conspiracy
[ad_1] Home SportsWrestlers Protest: WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Vows To Reveal Secrets Behind Conspiracy Top Indian wrestlers including...
4 Simple Changes Can Make Your Health Better
[ad_1] Home LifestyleHealthy Lifestyle: 4 Simple Changes Can Make Your Health Better One should try to eat more mindfully, practice...
Average Rating