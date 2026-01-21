Home

IMD Weather update today: Dense fog conditions likely to continue in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana; Delhi-NCR to remain partly cloudy till Jan 23, scattered rainfall over Kashmir, Rajasthan

According to the IMD press release, dense fog conditions are also likely during morning/night hours in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till January 22, 2026.

Which states will be affected by the dense fog, cold wave conditions?

What will be the weather in Delhi-NCR from January 21 to January 23, 2026?

A thick blanket of pollution and biting cold continues to grip several parts of the country. The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains over the next 24 hours in ten states, including Uttar Pradesh. These rains will result in a significant drop in temperature over the next 2 to 3 days. In addition, thick fog in 26 districts of Northern India will create considerable problems; therefore, all travelers should be particularly vigilant when traveling at early morning or late night hours. As the weather continues to bring cold temperatures and an abundance of fog throughout the nation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now released a complete state-wise weather forecast. Read below. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over the adjoining plains of northwest India during January 22 to January 24, 2026. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan Muzaffarabad on January 20 -21 and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region during January 22 to January 26; with isolated heavy falls over the Kashmir valley on January 22 and 23 and higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 23, 2026. As per IMD, Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh during January 22 to 24 East Uttar Pradesh on January 23 and 24 and Rajasthan on January 22 and January 23, 2026.“Thunderstorm activity accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-50 kmph) likely over JammuKashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on January 22 and 23; Uttarakhand during January 23 – 26; Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi, West Rajasthan during 22 and 23; West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 23; East Uttar Pradesh on January 23 and 24 January,” IMD in its official press release said. Thunderstorm activity accompanied with lightning likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on January 24, 2026. According to the IMD press release, dense fog conditions are also likely during morning/night hours in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till January 22, 2026. Cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on January 20 and January 21, 2026. ‘Cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on January 23,’ IMD added. Ground Frost very likely in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand on January 20 and 21, 2026.January 21, 2026: Partly cloudy sky. Shallow to Moderate fog at many places during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 22°C to 24°C and 06°C to 08°C respectively. The minimum temperatures will near normal and the maximum temperatures will appreciably above normal (3.1 to 5.0) over Delhi. “The predominant surface wind is associated with calm wind gradually reaching up to 05 kmph from west direction during the morning hours. The wind speed will increase becoming up to 16 kmph from the northwest direction in the afternoon. The wind speed will decrease becoming less than 10 kmph from the west direction during evening and night,” IMD in its press release said. January 22, 2026: Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy sky towards afternoon/evening. According to the IMD, Shallow to Moderate fog during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 24°C to 26°C and 06°C to 08°C respectively. The minimum will near normal and the maximum temperatures will appreciably above normal (3.1 to 5.0) over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is associated with calm wind gradually reaching up to 10 kmph from west direction during the morning hours. “The wind is likely to be from the southeast direction with wind speed up to 10 kmph during afternoon. The wind speed will increase becoming less than 15 kmph from the southeast direction during evening and night,” IMD stated. January 23: Generally cloudy sky. Thunderstorm with gusty winds speed reaching 25-35 kmph. Light to Very Light Rain likely. Strong surface winds speed reaching 20-30 kmph. Shallow to Moderate fog during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 19°C to 21°C and 09°C to 11°C respectively. The minimum temperatures will above normal (1.6 to 3.0) and the maximum temperatures will above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to southeast direction with wind speed reaching up to 15 kmph during the morning hours. “The wind speed will increase up to 25kmph from the southeast direction in the afternoon hours. The wind speed will decrease becoming up to 12 kmph from the southeast direction during the evening and night,” IMD added.