Dense Fog Engulfs National Highway 24; City Shivers As Mercury Dips To 6 Degrees Celsius

Visuals of NH-24 near the Akshardham temple showed a thick blanket of fog.

New Delhi: The cold waves have hit the national capital as the minimum temperature dipped to six degrees Celcius on Sunday. The city on Monday morning woke up to a very dense fog with very poor visibility. Visuals of NH-24 near the Akshardham temple showed a thick blanket of fog.

Delhi recorded the coldest night of the season for the fourth continuous day on Sunday when the lowest temperature in the city dipped to 6 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. As per the Regional Meteorological Centre, the normal maximum and minimum temperatures from December 17- December 21 will be 22.5 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively, while from December 22-26 it will be 21.4 and 7.

PIC: Visuals From Near Akshardham temple

(Delhi witnesses dense fog at night, as the temperature drops in the national capital. )

Today’s Weather Forecast

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature may hover around 6 degrees Celsius. Delhi will see a mainly clear sky with mist/shallow fog in the morning on Monday.

4 Critically Injured As Several Vehicles Collide On Haryana Highway Due To Dense Fog

Meanwhile, at least a dozen people were injured when 22 vehicles collided with each other on the Ambala-Saharanpur highway in Yamuna Nagar earlier on Sunday.

This is the second day that dense fog engulfed Yamuna Nagar, reducing visibility and inconveniencing road users.

Sources attributed the mishap due to low visibility caused by fog.



