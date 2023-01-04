National

Dense Fog Over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh During Next 3 Days

Weather Video: Cold Day to severe cold day conditions very likely in isolated/some pockets over Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days; in isolated/some pockets over Uttarakhand. Punjab, Haryana during next 2-3 days.

Weather Forecast Jan 5 Video: Due to light winds and high moisture near surface over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog very likely to continue in some/many pockets during night/morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh next 3 days and dense fog thereafter; in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand and Rajasthan during next 2-3 davs.
Dense log in isolated pockets very likely over Bihar during next 5 days; over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 2 days; Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Jharkhand during next 24 hours.
Cold Day to severe cold day conditions very likely in isolated/some pockets over Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days; in isolated/some pockets over Uttarakhand. Punjab, Haryana during next 2-3 days; Cold Day conditions in isolated pockets over Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days.Ground frost conditions in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during next 2 days.
Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated/some pockets very likely over northern Parts of Rajasthan and Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during next 2 days. Due to a trough from southeast Uttar Pradesh to west Vidarbha in lower topospheric levels; isolated light rainfall likely over south Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during next 2 days. Under the influence of a fiesh Western Disturbance, isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall likely over Westem Himalayan Region from 07th January, 2023.




