DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Dental Equipment Market is projected to grow from about USD 8.31 billion in 2026 to USD 11.48 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.5%. Browse through 250 market data tables and 50 figures spread across 300 pages and the in-depth TOC on the “Dental Equipment Market – Global Forecast to 2031” Dental Equipment Market Size & Forecast:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg ( SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
- Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030
- 2026 Market Size: USD 8.31 billion
- 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 11.48 billion
- CAGR (2026–2031): 5.5%
- Based on product, the therapeutic dental equipment segment accounted for a larger share of 60.9% of the dental equipment market in 2025.
- Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share of 69.9% of the dental equipment market during the forecast period.
- Europe accounted for the largest share of 36.9% of the dental equipment market in 2025.
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg ( SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
Source link
Leave a Reply