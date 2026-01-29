The Times Of Bengal

Department of Education Proposed Rule Will Have Disastrous Impact on Nursing

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Department of Education has released a proposed rule that would exclude nurse practitioner (NP) programs from the definition of professional degree, and in doing so limit student access to federal student loans to support their education. If made final, this will deter future students from pursuing careers as NPs, just when our nation needs them most. The proposed rule will limit patients’ access to timely, high-quality care in communities across the country.